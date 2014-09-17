A "zero tolerance" approach to rugby players with concussion must be adopted, the sport's governing body in Wales has said.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) wants players immediately taken off the pitch and medically examined if it is thought they have concussion.

The new guidance has been issued in the WRU's 'Concussion, Recognise and Remove' document.

It wants clubs nationwide to recognise the symptoms and myths of concussion.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts - who has suffered concussion himself and is a qualified doctor - said it did not always mean being knocked out but could take different forms.