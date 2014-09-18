An 18-year-old was among more than 500 people given a so-called pauper's funeral by a Welsh local authority in the past five years.

The public health funerals are carried out by local councils or the NHS, when a person dies without relatives or the family is unable to pay.

BBC Wales has learnt the total cost was more than £500,000.

A spokesman for the councils blamed financial austerity and the declining family ties of people living alone.

Cemlyn Davies reports.