The Welsh NHS is a "system under pressure" and the ambulance service performance "not where we would like it to be", the health minister has said.

But Mark Drakeford said the NHS was showing "remarkable resilience" and meeting needs on a "huge scale".

On Wednesday, a BMA report called for an independent investigation into the NHS in Wales.

On the same day a woman died in an ambulance in a queue of emergency vehicles outside a Swansea hospital.

Mr Drakeford told the assembly's health and social care committee there were signs of improvement in the ambulance service, but it had to do more.