Wales is waking to a new political landscape, as Scottish voters reject a call for independence - with the pro-Union campaign securing a 10% majority.

However, politicians across all parties say the referendum will mean fundamental changes to the current devolution settlement.

First Minister Carwyn Jones tweeted he was pleased Scotland voted to stay in the Union.

Prime Minister David Cameron said he wanted Wales to be "at the heart of the debate on how to make our United Kingdom work for all our nations".

But Lee Waters, director of the Institute of Welsh Affairs, told BBC Radio Wales' Oliver Hides it was not clear what that meant to Wales and believes there was still instability that might not be addressed by a quick solution.

He believes Mr Cameron has opened a Pandora's box.