First Minister Carwyn Jones has given his reaction to the referendum which saw Scotland voting to stay in the Union.

Politicians across all parties in Wales say the referendum will mean fundamental changes to the current devolution settlement.

Prime Minister David Cameron said Wales must have more say in its own affairs and be "at the heart of the debate on how to make our United Kingdom work for all our nations."

Mr Jones held a news conference in Cardiff and said the prime minister needs to listen to Wales but all four nations needed to work it through together.