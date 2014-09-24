Video

Support for Welsh independence has fallen to its lowest recorded level in the wake of the Scottish referendum, according to a new poll for BBC Wales.

The survey, carried out days after Scotland voted No, found just 3% wanted to Wales to be independent.

But there was strong support for the idea of more powers being devolved to the Welsh assembly with 49% in favour.

ICM Research interviewed a random sample of 1,006 people in Wales over the telephone.

Emilia Bona, a student from Cardiff at Edinburgh University who voted no in the Scottish referendum, does not want to Wales to become independent either.