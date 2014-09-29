Specialist doctors will join Wales Air Ambulance crews for the first time as part of a new service aimed at treating seriously injured patients faster.

From April 2015 crews will be joined by consultant doctors who will be able to provide immediate treatment for trauma injuries, strokes and heart attacks.

The £3m-a-year service will allow doctors to reach about 95% of Wales' population within 30 minutes.

It will also mean the helicopters can carry blood for the first time.

BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke reports.