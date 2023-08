A senior manager at Wales' largest health board has told an inquest that the death of a severely disabled man was a 'watershed' in the way it cares for patients.

Timothy Cowen died of pneumonia after an operation last year at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The inquest heard there were a catalogue of care errors and the way he was fed in hospital may have contributed to his death.

Roger Pinney reports from the inquest in Mold.