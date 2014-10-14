Video

A woman has been found guilty of trafficking two women from Nigeria to the UK to work in the sex trade.

Lizzy Idahosa, 24, who is heavily pregnant, arranged for the women to be put through a ritualistic "juju" ceremony in Nigeria to make them afraid of disobeying her.

Her partner Jackson Omoruyi was found guilty of money laundering offences.

Sentencing was adjourned but Judge Tom Crowther warned the defendants they should expect custodial sentences of some length.

Officials say this case has lifted the curtain on the sex trafficking industry in Wales.

Rhodri Lewis reports from Cardiff Crown Court.