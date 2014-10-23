Video

Primary school children from English-speaking homes who go to Welsh-medium schools are less likely to underachieve than pupils in English-medium schools.

But they are also less likely to be top performers in core subjects, Welsh government figures obtained by BBC Wales show.

They look at how 11-year-olds are doing in English, Maths, Science as well as first language Welsh in Welsh schools.

The performance of 25,000 pupils is compared.

BBC Wales education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.