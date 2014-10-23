Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Questions still surround death of Nida Naseer, inquest hears
Questions still surround the death of a teenager who went missing after leaving her home barefoot in the middle of the winter, an inquest has heard.
Nida Naseer was 18 when vanished from her parent's house in Newport last December.
Her body was found in wetlands three months later.
The Newport inquest heard it was "possible" the student may have fallen from a bridge into the River Usk.
Natasha Livingstone reports.
-
23 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-29749123/questions-still-surround-death-of-nida-naseer-inquest-hearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window