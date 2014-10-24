Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Slow growth for Wales' shops and restaurants
The UK economy has continued to grow, but at a slower pace, official figures have shown.
The Office for National Statistics said there had been a growth of 0.7% in the three months to September.
But the services sector, which includes shops and restaurants, failed to expand as predicted.
BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins reports from Wales' biggest shopping centre, St David's in Cardiff.
-
24 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window