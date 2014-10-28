Six members of the same family have appeared in court on fraud charges after allegedly claiming compensation for car crashes which never happened.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the fraud was committed over a "significant scale over a long period of time" and involved 87 different people.

The prosecution said the case related to 28 separate insurance claims.

Byron, Peter, Rachel, Gavin and Michelle Yandell and Jennifer Cosh from Caerphilly deny the charges.

Natasha Livingstone reports.