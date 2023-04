The transfer of the BBC's light entertainment department to Bangor during World War Two is being celebrated in a new stage play.

Programmes such as the radio comedy show 'It's That Man Again' were produced in north Wales from October 1940 to August 1943.

The move was to avoid them being disrupted by bombs dropped on London.

The play, Somewhere in England, is being staged at Clwyd Theatr Cymru, in Mold, Flintshire.

Matthew Richards reports.