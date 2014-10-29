An appeal is being launched in Britain to raise money to combat the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa, which has killed nearly 5,000.

It is the first time that the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), made up of 13 UK charities, has asked for donations in response to an outbreak of disease.

It says the appeal is a reflection of the fact that the virus is no longer simply a medical emergency but threatens to become a humanitarian catastrophe.

Cathrin Daniel, of DEC Cymru told BBC Radio Wales' Kayley Thomas whole communities, health systems and economies are already being affected but she warns that the situation could get much worse.