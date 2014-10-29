There could be an end in sight to the long-running series of strikes by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in Wales.

The union says a planned strike from Friday night will not now take place here after a proposal from the Welsh government over the issue of retirement before the age of 60.

Cerith Griffiths, FBU regional secretary in Wales, said they had been in talks for some time but there was hope the early retirement issue would now be looked at.

The UK Government said there had been progress over the situation in England but it was disappointed with the strike.