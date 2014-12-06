Video

This is the terrifying moment when carriages on a 60m (198ft) amusement ride in Cardiff hit each other with people on board.

Those on the ground captured video footage of Friday's incident on the Sky Swing ride at the Winter Wonderland.

It is claimed the passengers were then left dangling for 10-15 minutes.

It is understood a gust of wind caused empty carriages to blow into ones that were occupied and the ride automatically shut down.

Sayers Amusements, which operates the ride, said there had been no fault with the Sky Swing.

It said it shut down automatically - as it should - when the wind got too strong on Friday.