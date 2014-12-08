Financial services companies could be attracted to Wales thanks to an innovative graduate scheme, according to industry experts.

It is hoped the Welsh Financial Services graduate programme will help bring jobs from London.

Graduates get a masters degree and learn on the job at firms including Atradius and Admiral.

Kate Fish, from Cardiff, is one of those on a masters course which has so far included the chance to work in marketing and account management.

Anne Middleton, of Atradius, said having talented people would be key to improving the financial sector.