Historical abuse counselling wait 'up to three years'
Victims of historical sexual abuse are having to wait up to three years for counselling, a charity has claimed.
It follows a rise of more than 50% in the number of people contacting three of the four Welsh police forces with such complaints over two years.
The Survivors Trust - which represents support groups - warned victims could give up trying to find help.
The Welsh government said it had given extra funding to relevant charities and would consider giving more.
Paul Martin reports.