Victims of historical sexual abuse are having to wait up to three years for counselling, a charity has claimed.

It follows a rise of more than 50% in the number of people contacting three of the four Welsh police forces with such complaints over two years.

The Survivors Trust - which represents support groups - warned victims could give up trying to find help.

The Welsh government said it had given extra funding to relevant charities and would consider giving more.

Paul Martin reports.