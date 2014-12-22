Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shell shock experiences of Welsh troops in WW1 revealed
New research has revealed the experiences of Welsh troops suffering shell shock during World War One.
According to the research, thousands of soldiers encountered psychological trauma during the conflict.
Medical records from the time, however, suggest there was little understanding of the symptoms or how to treat them.
The research comes in the centenary year of the outbreak of the war.
Carwyn Jones reports.
-
22 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-30582852/shell-shock-experiences-of-welsh-troops-in-ww1-revealedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window