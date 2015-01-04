Video

Police hunting a murder suspect who they believe killed a woman at a Cardiff hotel before fleeing to Africa are looking into whether the pair met online.

Sammy Almahri, 44, a US national living in New York City, flew to the UK and met Nadine Aburas, from Cardiff, at the Future Inn hotel in the bay area of the city on 30 December.

Less than 24 hours later, staff at the hotel found Ms Aburas's body.

Police believe Mr Almahri is now in Tanzania, east Africa.

Det Supt Paul Hurley said he considers the suspect to be a dangerous man and appealed for anybody who saw him and Ms Aburas to contact the police.