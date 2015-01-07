Video

The partner of Stephen Fry has been banned from driving after speeding at more than 100mph to get the comedian to the Hay-on-Wye literature festival.

Elliott Spencer, 27, was accompanied by the actor and QI TV quiz host when he appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Spencer was banned from driving for seven days after being clocked driving at 101mph in a 70mph zone on the A449.

The pair announced on Tuesday that they will marry later this year.

The court heard they were running late when Fry told his partner to "get a move on" in the loaned Aston Martin DB9 they were travelling in.

As well as the ban, Spencer was fined £100 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

The couple left the court together.