A new bridge has been installed at a Gwynedd castle to allow people to reach the entrance for the first time in 600 years.

The main section of the bridge at Harlech Castle was lowered into place as part of the £6m project.

It will also see the former Harlech Castle hotel and car park transformed into a visitor centre.

The Cadw scheme, funded by the Heritage Tourism Project, is due to be finished by March.