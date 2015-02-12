Media player
Cardiff Uni claims its 'smart' cameras detect violence
A £1m project to develop "smart" cameras which sense violence on the streets is being developed by Cardiff University researchers.
Computer science and violence experts are teaming up with technology specialists from Airbus Group to develop a system that will spot trouble brewing and guide police before anyone gets hurt.
The study will develop imaging technology which will automatically alert CCTV operators when fights are detected on city centre cameras.
Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith reports.
