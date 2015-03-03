Tidal Lagoon Power has set a target of half of the £1bn capital expenditure for its project off the Swansea coast to stay in Wales, rising to 65% for the UK as a whole.

One of the companies which would look to bid for work on the lagoon is Ledwood in Pembrokeshire.

At its height, it had 1,000 workers and now employs 200 after its workforce was cut by a third as a knock-on from the Murco oil refinery shutting down.

BBC Wales economic correspondent Sarah Dickins spoke to Ledwood boss Nick Revell who says the company is well-placed to take advantage of the tidal project.

Roger Evans, chairman of the Tidal Industry Advisory Group, said it could potentially mean jobs for the future.