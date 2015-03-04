A motorist has been filmed driving over a cycle and footbridge in Rhyl, amid concern it was used as an "extremely dangerous" shortcut as a nearby road bridge was closed for repairs.

"It's dangerous," said Rob Downes, manager at The Bike Hub at Rhyl harbour, who filmed the incident.

"You can see on the footage that there's a pedestrian who had to take evasive action. You see him jump as the car drives up behind him. To see that was absolutely astonishing."

Denbighshire council has reviewed its own CCTV footage and has given details to North Wales Police, saying the incident could have had "serious consequences" for pedestrians, cyclists and the driver as the Pont y Ddraig bridge was not designed to carry the weight of a car.

The incident comes as the nearby Foryd Bridge has been closed for repairs, although diversions have been put in place.

A council spokesperson said: "We will also continue to monitor the area and pass details of any drivers on to the police should another incident occur."