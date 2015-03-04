Two seals have been nursed back to health and released into the sea off the Gwynedd coast after being saved by zookeepers.

Thor, a common seal, and Hulk, a grey seal, were rescued last year and taken to a specialist centre at the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay for rehabilitation.

Thor was found on a beach at Moelfre, Anglesey, last August and taken to the zoo after people became concerned it was under weight and struggling.

Hulk was found at Borth, Aberystwyth, at the end of October and was suffering from multiple injuries, thought to have been caused by a dog.

They were treated and gained more than 40kg each during their recuperation before being deemed fit for release on Wednesday at Penrhyn Bay, near Llandudno.

The zoo runs the North Wales Seal Rescue Centre and prior to release the seals were fitted with a tag enabling researchers to monitor and study their movement.

One rescued grey seal released at Penrhyn Bay turned up eight years later on North Uist in the Outer Hebrides, according to zoo director Nick Jackson.

"They have been cared for and nurtured during their time with us here and our keepers now feel that they are ready to head back into the wild where they're strong enough to make their own way," he said.