A Welsh springer spaniel won applause for all the wrong reasons at Crufts after he got caught short in the middle of the prestigious dog show's arena.

Max was trotting along and being introduced to the crowd alongside his proud owner, Dylan Thomas, from Bala, when the dog suddenly stopped and squatted.

As an embarrassed Mr Thomas scooped up the mess in a bag the giggling crowd gave him a round of applause.

A video of the pair's moment in the spotlight has received over 30,000 hits on You Tube.

Mr Thomas is a veteran at the dog show - which is being held at the NEC Birmingham until Sunday - having attended Crufts 18 times.