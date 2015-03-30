Media player
'Legal high' left 14-year-old Owain Vaughan 'terrified'
A 14-year-old schoolboy from the Neath Valley has told how he was hospitalised after taking a "legal high".
Owain Vaughan from Glynneath was rushed to Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Friday after suffering fits and being violently sick.
Owain, who is now recovering at home, said: "I was terrified. I thought I was going to die."
He said he was told the substance was legal, so he assumed it was safe to take.
30 Mar 2015
