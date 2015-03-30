Video

A 14-year-old schoolboy from the Neath Valley has told how he was hospitalised after taking a "legal high".

Owain Vaughan from Glynneath was rushed to Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Friday after suffering fits and being violently sick.

Owain, who is now recovering at home, said: "I was terrified. I thought I was going to die."

He said he was told the substance was legal, so he assumed it was safe to take.