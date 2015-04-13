A body has been recovered by authorities searching for a missing woman who vanished after a boat capsized on a river trip in Laos, south-east Asia.

Johanna Powell, from Cardiff, was reported missing on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, a BBC Wales picture editor, was on a tourist boat on the Mekong River near Pak Beng.

The co-owner of the cruise company, Adisak Star, said the boat sank quickly after hitting a rock while travelling though fast flowing water.

Caroline Evans reports.