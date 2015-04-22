Video

Cat Stevens - also known as Yusuf - and Loudon Wainwright III will be presented with lifetime achievement honours at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards later.

The two will perform at the ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre (WMC) in Cardiff.

The event will also feature performances by Welsh duo 9Bach and English folk singer Kate Rusby.

There is also a posthumous honour for folk historian Dr Meredydd Evans, who died aged 95 in February.

The Folk Awards are hosted by Radio 2 Folk Show presenter Mark Radcliffe alongside Scottish Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, who is one of the nominees for singer of the year.

