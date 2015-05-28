Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff University medical school 'invests in strength'
Plans to cut 63 medical academics at Wales' biggest medical school have been branded "absurd".
Senior academics said proposals put forward by Cardiff University School of Medicine could make it more difficult to recruit and retain high calibre doctors in Wales.
The university's dean denied claims that patients and the NHS will suffer.
Prof John Bligh told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke that cutting areas of research will strengthen it and keep it "ahead of competition".
28 May 2015
