The annual festival of literature and the arts in Hay-on-Wye, Powys, is drawing to a close this weekend and BBC Wales has been there for the best of it.

Attracting the likes of Stephen Fry, Jude Law, Neil Gaiman and Sheila Hancock, the festival brings together thousands of book lovers from all over the world.

Lasting 10 days, this year's event also saw playwright, screenwriter, actor and author Alan Bennett awarded the Hay Festival Medal for Drama.

BBC Wales' Huw Thomas was there for the highlights and you can see them too in our 60 second round-up.