Lawyer says UK surveillance debate is lagging behind

The UK is lagging behind on its debate about state surveillance reforms, the lawyer of former CIA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden has said.

Ben Wizner is addressing delegates at a conference hosted by Cardiff University about state surveillance and monitoring what people do online.

He told Good Morning Wales the debate in America has been "remarkable".

  • 18 Jun 2015