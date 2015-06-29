Media player
Tunisia attack: Tributes to Welsh woman Trudy Jones
Tributes have been paid to a south Wales woman killed in the Tunisian terrorist attack.
Trudy Jones, 51, from Blackwood, who was on holiday with friends, is thought to have been on the beach in Sousse when a gunman began firing on Friday.
Her four children said she was their rock.
Colin Thomas, who has a brother in the care home where Ms Jones worked, said he was stunned by her death.
Hairdresser Ceri Lock said the killing was "worse than tragic".
29 Jun 2015
