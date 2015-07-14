More training is needed to ensure all police officers know how to respond appropriately to cases of child sexual exploitation, a child safety expert has said.

It comes after South Wales Police were criticised for the way they handled such cases.

An inspection by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary found the force did not try to identify a child sex gang which exploited a 15-year-old girl for four years.

Despite more than 40 child protection forms being completed, South Wales Police did not investigate the men or protect other children.

The force said it could not comment in detail about the cases but said "appropriate actions" had been taken.

Dai Davies, a former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent and former ambassador for charity Kidscape spoke to BBC Radio Wales.