Video

Firefighters are tackling an oil tank blaze which has spread from one building to a neighbouring property in Vale of Glamorgan.

The fire, at two detached properties in Ogmore-by-Sea, has caused one roof to collapse.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at about 13:50 BST on Wednesday.

It is not thought that anyone is trapped in the properties.

This footage was taken by nearby resident Phillip Jenkins.