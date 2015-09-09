Media player
Fire crews tackle oil tank blaze in Ogmore-by-Sea
Firefighters are tackling an oil tank blaze which has spread from one building to a neighbouring property in Vale of Glamorgan.
The fire, at two detached properties in Ogmore-by-Sea, has caused one roof to collapse.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at about 13:50 BST on Wednesday.
It is not thought that anyone is trapped in the properties.
This footage was taken by nearby resident Phillip Jenkins.
09 Sep 2015
