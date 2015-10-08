Distance is no object for one of the developers of the app Periscope.

Geraint Davies works on the project from his home-office on rural Anglesey, linking up with the rest of the team at the technology company thousands of miles away in San Francisco.

His only obstacle is a local one - finding a 3G signal as he tests developments on the video app.

Mr Davies told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan it means a walk across fields.

