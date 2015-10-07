Plans to develop a £120m holiday village on separate sites on Anglesey have taken another step forward following a meeting with councillors.

The Land and Lakes project at Holyhead was given planning permission in 2013, but legal conditions led to delays in the process and more outstanding issues were agreed on Wednesday.

The plans would see 500 lodges and leisure facilities built at Penrhos.

A further 300 lodges would be built at neighbouring Cae Glas.

Roger Pinney reports.