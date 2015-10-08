Wales Rally GB will showcase the nation to the world, the deputy tourism minister has said.

Ken Skates was speaking at an event ahead of the race which starts in Llandudno, Conwy county, on 12 November and finishes in Deeside, Flintshire, on 15 November.

The final round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) will get £4.5m from the Welsh government over three years.

The race is thought to be worth £10m annually to the Welsh economy and has a TV global audience of 60 million.

Mr Skates sat in the co-driver's seat alongside Welshman Elfyn Evans, M-Sport World Rally team driver at Llyn Brenig, Denbigh Moors, on Thursday.