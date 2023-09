An All Blacks rugby jersey dating back to 1905 has been sold for £180,000 at auction.

Dave Gallaher wore the shirt during the tour of the British Isles and swapped it with Wales captain Gwyn Nicholls after a match.

It went under the hammer at Rogers Jones & Co in Cardiff on Friday where it had been expected to sell for £20,000 - £40,000.

Ben Rogers Jones of auctioneers Rogers Jones & Co was in charge of the sale.