Anti-nuclear campaigners' concern for new Hinkley Point plant

Anti-nuclear campaigners have raised concerns about the impact a new plant at Hinkley Point in Somerset could have on those living in south Wales, as agreements over its funding are reached.

EDF Energy confirmed the final cost would be £18bn and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) will pay £6bn for one third of it.

BBC Wales' environment correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

  • 21 Oct 2015
