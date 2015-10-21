Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-nuclear campaigners' concern for new Hinkley Point plant
Anti-nuclear campaigners have raised concerns about the impact a new plant at Hinkley Point in Somerset could have on those living in south Wales, as agreements over its funding are reached.
EDF Energy confirmed the final cost would be £18bn and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) will pay £6bn for one third of it.
BBC Wales' environment correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports.
-
21 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-34598598/anti-nuclear-campaigners-concern-for-new-hinkley-point-plantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window