The think tank, the Institute of Welsh Affairs, is holding a summit in Cardiff to discuss how the media landscape has changed in the last five years.
It has published an audit looking at how TV, radio, newspapers and online have evolved.
One of its recommendations is a fund to pay for "innovative" online news services by the Welsh government.
Richard Gurner runs the Caerphilly Observer free newspaper and website which he set up two and a half years ago using his own money and a local business grant which he said had been vital.
11 Nov 2015
