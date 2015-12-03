'Compelling case' for Syria air strikes, says Cardiff MP
The "compelling case" made in favour of UK air strikes in Syria outweighed any concerns Cardiff MP Stephen Doughty had about the government's plans, he said.
The Cardiff South and Penarth MP was one of four Welsh Labour MPs to go against leader Jeremy Corbyn and vote in line with the Conservative government.
RAF air strikes on so-called Islamic State militants in Syria began hours after MPs backed the action on Wednesday night.
