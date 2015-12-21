Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rise in reported dog thefts across Wales
Dog thefts in south Wales have quadrupled in two years, new figures show.
Reports of pinched pooches in the South Wales Police force area rose from 16 in 2012 to 68 in 2014.
Gwent Police and Dyfed-Powys Police also reported an increase while North Wales Police saw cases halve in the same time.
Animal welfare charity Blue Cross wants to see tougher sentences for pet thieves.
Paul Heaney reports.
21 Dec 2015
