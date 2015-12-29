Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Archive: Motorhead's Lemmy rocked the Welsh assembly
Motorhead frontman Lemmy has died aged 70, two days after learning he had cancer, the British band has announced.
Lemmy formed the rock group in 1975 and recorded 22 albums, including Ace of Spades, as he became one of music's most recognisable voices and faces.
He lived in Anglesey, Wales, as a child and acquired the nickname Lemmy while at school, although he claimed to have had no idea where it came from.
In November 2005, he paid a visit to the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay to tell politicians their policy on heroin had failed.
-
29 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window