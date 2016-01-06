A 14-year campaign to reopen a railway station which closed in the 1960s on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line has taken a step forward.

Transport Minister Edwina Hart has confirmed Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail have broadly agreed with an independent report recommending opening a station at Carno in Powys.

Local people have been campaigning for the move since 2002.

A new station would need to be built as the old one is privately owned.

Montgomeryshire AM Russell George said it was a "positive step forward".