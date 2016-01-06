Two burglars who blew up cash machines and stole £40,000 have been jailed.

Matthew Parsons and Andrew Cox, both 26 and from Bristol, targeted branches in Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and Bridgend, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Parsons admitted burglary and conspiracy to cause an explosion and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Cox pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and conspiracy to cause an explosion and was jailed for eight years on Tuesday.

Previously, Russell Luke Bennett, 21 and Benjamin Brian Barrett, 30, also of Bristol, were jailed after pleading guilty to conspiring to cause an explosion likely to endanger life and burglary.

CCTV captured one of the explosions.