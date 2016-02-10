Smoke rises from the bombing of the Torrey Canyon oil spill
Torrey Canyon tanker being bombed during oil spill

In March 1967 the Torrey Canyon was shipwrecked while trying to take a short cut between Cornwall and Scilly, when 36 million gallons of crude oil was spilt.

Following unsuccessful attempts to float the ship off the reef, the Fleet Air Arm bombed the wreck in an effort to sink it, burn off the slick and reduce the oil spilling from it.

It remains Britain's worst oil spill.

