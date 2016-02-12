Media player
Blind pianist takes centre stage in Beethoven concert
Despite being blind from birth, Rachel Starritt recently took centre stage in a festival on Beethoven's music.
After receiving specialist training for the last 10 years, Ms Starritt is a second year pupil at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
She is the first blind pupil to have ever studied at the Cardiff college.
Ms Starritt from Brackla, Bridgend, says being blind means she has needed to develop a "greater sense of hearing and choreography".
Nick Palit reports.
12 Feb 2016
